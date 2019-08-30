Robert Snow
Robert Snow

August 30, 2019

Robert "Bob" Snow
SPARTA -- Robert "Bob" Snow, 86, of Sparta passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with the Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Family burial will be in Farmers Valley Cemetery, rural Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe County Junior Dairy Club or the United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to Bob's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on August 31, 2019
