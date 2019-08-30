Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Snow
August 30, 2019
Robert 'Bob' Snow
SPARTA -- Robert "Bob" Snow, 86, of Sparta passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with the Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Family burial will be in Farmers Valley Cemetery, rural Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe County Junior Dairy Club or the United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to Bob's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
SPARTA -- Robert "Bob" Snow, 86, of Sparta passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with the Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Family burial will be in Farmers Valley Cemetery, rural Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe County Junior Dairy Club or the United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to Bob's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on August 31, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 31, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.