December 18, 2019

ONALASKA -- Robert J. Schroeder, 87, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1500 Sand Lake Rd., Holmen. Pastor Jonathan Kruschel will officiate and burial will be in Burns Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church Renovation Project.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 19, 2019
