Robert E Sanders, 77, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Mayo Health System La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse April 2, 1942, to Louis and Elva( Cox). He married the love of his life Marilyn McGrath June 1, 1963, in Sparta. Bob and Marilyn were never blessed with any children of their own but they were like parents to many. He worked at Machine Products until their closing. He will fondly be remembered for his love of fishing and the river. Robert is survived by his caregiver, Colleen Sowa and her family; goddaughter, Anita(Gary) Hofer; two adopted brothers, Joe(Patsy) Betsinger and Cliff (Rose) Copus; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Sanders-Reil and Donna Sanders; special friends, Dale Olson and Marv Rockwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; six sisters, and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesay, Nov. 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 701 Well St. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for visitation. Bishop Todd Ebbert will officiate.