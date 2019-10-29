Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Sanders
April 02, 1942 - October 29, 2019
Robert E Sanders
Robert E Sanders, 77, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Mayo Health System La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse April 2, 1942, to Louis and Elva( Cox). He married the love of his life Marilyn McGrath June 1, 1963, in Sparta. Bob and Marilyn were never blessed with any children of their own but they were like parents to many. He worked at Machine Products until their closing. He will fondly be remembered for his love of fishing and the river. Robert is survived by his caregiver, Colleen Sowa and her family; goddaughter, Anita(Gary) Hofer; two adopted brothers, Joe(Patsy) Betsinger and Cliff (Rose) Copus; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Sanders-Reil and Donna Sanders; special friends, Dale Olson and Marv Rockwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; six sisters, and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesay, Nov. 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 701 Well St. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for visitation. Bishop Todd Ebbert will officiate.
Robert E Sanders, 77, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Mayo Health System La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse April 2, 1942, to Louis and Elva( Cox). He married the love of his life Marilyn McGrath June 1, 1963, in Sparta. Bob and Marilyn were never blessed with any children of their own but they were like parents to many. He worked at Machine Products until their closing. He will fondly be remembered for his love of fishing and the river. Robert is survived by his caregiver, Colleen Sowa and her family; goddaughter, Anita(Gary) Hofer; two adopted brothers, Joe(Patsy) Betsinger and Cliff (Rose) Copus; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Sanders-Reil and Donna Sanders; special friends, Dale Olson and Marv Rockwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; six sisters, and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesay, Nov. 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 701 Well St. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for visitation. Bishop Todd Ebbert will officiate.
Published on November 4, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 04, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Nov 04, 2019
You are missed more than you will ever know! I am happy you are reunited with your family in heaven but wishing we could have had just one more day together. My boys would have loved to learn some of your fishing hacks, and nobody will be able to get candy for my kiddos at a parade as fast as you. Love you