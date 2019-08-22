Follow story
Robert W. Reider
September 25, 1953 - August 22, 2019
Robert W. Reider
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert W. Reider, 65, of La Crescent died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Valley High Golf Course in Houston, Minn. He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 25, 1953, to Winston and Mary (Hengel) Reider.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, Minn. Friends may call on the family Monday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, both at the church. To read the complete obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Hi Rob. I am so very sorry for the loss of your dad. I wish you and your family comfort in the days ahead. It was really nice to see you last month at Tarzan.