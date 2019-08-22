Follow story
Robert W. Reider
September 25, 1953 - August 22, 2019
Robert W. Reider
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert W. Reider, 65, of La Crescent died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Valley High Golf Course in Houston, Minn. He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 25, 1953, to Winston and Mary (Hengel) Reider. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, Minn. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday evening and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, both at the church. Schumacher-Kish funeral and cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert W. Reider, 65, of La Crescent died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Valley High Golf Course in Houston, Minn. He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 25, 1953, to Winston and Mary (Hengel) Reider. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, Minn. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday evening and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, both at the church. Schumacher-Kish funeral and cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
Published on August 23, 2019
Bobby was in high school with my brother. He was always fun and full of pranks. I also knew him as a peace officer where he was well respected. This is a shock to all who knew him. My deepest condolences