Robert Reale
Robert Reale

March 05, 2019

Robert S. Reale
Robert S. Reale, 74, of La Crosse died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Neshonoc Manor, in West Salem.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will start at 9:30 AM to the time of services at the Funeral Home on Thursday.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
