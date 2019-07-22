Robert L. Paggi

GENOA -- Robert L. Paggi, 74, of Genoa passed away peacefully at his home Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 10, 1945, to Charles and Kathyrn (Hastings) Paggi in La Crosse. He graduated from De Soto High School in 1963. He married Rochelle Shepherd March 4, 1967, in La Crosse. He was employed by Pacal Steel. He was a true outdoors-man, he loved fishing, hunting and just anything outside. He loved to travel, play cards and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rochelle; children, Brooke (Doug) Strasser, Erin (Lee Tabbert) Paggi, Robert "Chris" (Christina) Paggi; grandchildren, Darian Strasser, Peyton, Dayne, Cole, Drake, Brynn Schossow, Gavin Paggi; siblings, Anneca Greco, Joe Paggi, Patrick Paggi, Sharon Yttri, Linda Glander, Charles Paggi; special friend, Wayne Alderman. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Kathryn Paggi; brothers, Jim, Gerald, Bill and Ray Paggi; as well as other family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua.

The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.