Robert E. Myhre
Robert E. Myhre

January 02, 2020

Robert E. Myhre Robert 'Bob' E. Myhre
CALEDONIA -- Robert "Bob" E. Myhre, 83, of Caledonia passed away peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Onalaska Care Center, Onalaska, Wis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Burial will be in Wilmington Lutheran Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on January 4, 2020
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

