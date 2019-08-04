Robert Roy Mullally

Robert Roy Mullally, Ed.D., 90, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, with family by his side.

He was born May 15, 1929, in St. Cloud, Minn., the second of 10 children, to Roy J. and Marie S. (Dingmann) Mullally. He married Mary Ann Thurk Aug. 29, 1953, in St. Bonifacius, Minn. They are proud parents of four daughters.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1947-1949, as a bandsman (French horn), band training instructor and bandleader.

After returning from the service and re-enrolling in college May 30, 1951, he accompanied five other college students, driving up the Al-Can Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, arriving one week later. They all got jobs fighting forest fires, railroad section gangs, etc. Later that summer he went to Anchorage, to become a brakeman on the Alaskan Railroad. On Sept. 25, he fell under a steam engine that was backing up, which resulted in numerous injuries. After a three-month recovery he returned to college and continued his education.

Bob graduated from Cathedral High School, St. Cloud. In 1947, he received his B.S. (1954) in music and history from St. Cloud State University, an M.A. (1957) in educational administration from Northern Colorado University, Boulder, and his doctorate in higher education (Ed.D.) from the University of Wyoming, Laramie.

He was band director at Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, from 1952 to 1956, at which time he returned to graduate school. He organized bands in 10 elementary schools in the St. Cloud area. In 1957, Bob was appointed superintendent of schools and band leader in Goodrich, N.D. In 1959, he became the first University of Wyoming field coordinator for Western Wyoming, located in Rock Springs, Wyo. He was also one of the organizers and professors of Western Wyoming Community College at Rock Springs. He moved in 1961, to the main campus in Laramie, Wyo., as field coordinator for Eastern Wyoming. During his tenure with the University of Wyoming (1959-1967), he also served as the statewide field relations counselor, assistant to the president, assistant dean of men and director of student activities. In July 1967, he was hired by Wisconsin State University at La Crosse as director of student activities and assistant professor of college student personnel. As director of student activities and centers (1967-1989), he supervised student organizations, lectures and concerts, student activities, campus-wide food service, bookstore, textbook rental service and the student center. He was also responsible for supervising and directing the remodeling of Cartwright Center. As a professor of college student personnel, he supervised the intern program and taught the course "American Higher Education."

Active in community affairs, he was a member of the La Crosse Downtown Rotary club, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Delta Kappa, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, La Crosse Convention and Visitors Bureau, served as Pettibone Boat Club Commodore (1978-1982), president of La Crosse Festivals 1971, Festmaster 1981, and president of Oktoberfest Gemutlichkeit Foundation. Bob was a former member of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra and municipal band, Laramie Wyoming concert band, St. Cloud, boy's band, municipal band and Elks choir, Sauk Rapids municipal band, grade school, high school and college bands.

Bob was Medary town chairman (1987-1999), a member of La Crosse Harbor Commission, Coast Guard Auxiliary, and appointed by governor Thompson to the Minnesota/Wisconsin Boundary Commission (1995-2002), La Crosse County Board of Adjustment (1991-2006), and Onalaska Board of Zoning Appeals.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Thurk; and his four daughters, Michelle Danson (Thomas), Reno, Nev., Noel Stephan (Brian), Onalaska, Beth Thompson, Onalaska, and Barbara Hegenbarth (David), Onalaska; six grandchildren, Matthew Stephan (Lindsey), Ft. Dodge, Iowa, Megan Colgan (Shawn), Holmen, Kristen Kufahl (Dustin), Appleton, Andrew Thompson (Emily), Rochester, Minn., Spencer Hegenbarth, Onalaska, Austin (Lauren) Hegenbarth, Richland Center, Wis.; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Amelia and Cora Stephan, Bennett and Kennedy Colgan, Charlie, Owen and Leo Kufahl, Masen Thompson, Mckaylee Rabe and Ashlee Wiuff, Aubree, Stella and Lincoln Hegenbarth; sister, Mary Woken (Jerry), Huntsville, Ala.; and brothers, John (Shay), Hudson, Minn., Ralph (Lois), La Crescent; sister-in-law, Kathryn Mullally, Owatonna, Minn.; brother-in-law, Don (Pat) Thurk, St. Bonifacious; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Leo, George, Roy Jr.; and sisters, Ann Kresky, Ruth Mokosso; in-laws, Andrew and Otillia Thurk; brother and sister-in-law, James and Jeanne Rudnicki.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steve Kachel will officiate. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday. A rosary will be recited prior to visitation starting at 3 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at . The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.