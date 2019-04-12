Robert Lee Middleton

ARCADIA -- Robert Lee Middleton, 79, of Arcadia passed away peacefully at his home Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born to Meredith and Ruth Middleton March 4, 1940, in Wabash, Ind. Bob married Phyllis Marie Tuscany May 18, 1964, and they had two children, Jennifer and Jessica.

In his younger years, Bob loved to ride motorcycles. He loved hunting and fishing and hanging out at the skating rink. Bob started his career in the Army. He was stationed in Germany, from January of 1960 to December of 1963, where he specialized as a combat engineer. Bob had great pride in his military career. He would make regular trips to the Army Surplus Store in Eau Claire. Bob would also like traveling with his friend, Leroy Maloney and they would collect many different items from rocks to coffee cups to magnets. Bob worked at Jenson Furniture and Arcadia Furniture Inc., prior to owning and operating his own flooring business for many years, until he finally retired in 2013. He spent his retirement eating as may sweets as he could find and spending time with family and friends. Bob was very proud to be a member of the Holiday Station coffee club.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Stellflue of Ettrick and Jessica Reifenstuhl of Colfax, Wis.; grandchildren, Bradley and Brandon Nisiewicz of Arcadia, Kayla (Damion) Thompson of Blair, Amanda (John Harter) Stellflue of Onalaska, Jami, Shauna, and Clarissa Sonsalla of Arcadia; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Alex, Aaiden, Skyler, Autumn, Jameson and Elliott. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Middleton of North Manchester, Ind.; sister, Edith Middleton Cowger of La Fountaine, Ind.; sister, Sue Middleton Allegree of Wabash; special neighbors that were like family, Robert and Julie Hurlburt and their girls, Brianna, Catherine and Alanna; and special friends, Diane and Darrel Lisowski and Donnie Wenger.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis; his father, Meredith; mother, Ruth; brothers, Larry and James Middleton; and many other family and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 11, at the Arcadia Town Hall. Visitation will begin at noon at the Arcadia Town Hall. Celebrant Sherry Reck Haines will officiate at 1 p.m. followed by a full military burial held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife. Friends and family may leave online condolences at .