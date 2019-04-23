Follow story
Robert Lee Middleton
ARCADIA -- Robert Lee Middleton, 79, of Arcadia was taken into God's arms Friday, April 12, 2019, to join his wife, Phyllis. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at noon, Saturday, May 11, at the Arcadia Town Hall. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 23, 2019
