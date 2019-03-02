Robert "Bob" M. Meyer

Robert "Bob" M. Meyer, 89, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

ob was born in La Crosse, Jan. 30, 1930, to Lloyd and Martha (Ebert) Meyer. He attended St. Mary's School and was a graduate of Aquinas High School. On Dec. 30, 1950, Bob married Janice Juan at St. Mary's Catholic Church in La Crosse. Janice preceded Bob in death March 9, 2017.

Bob was a hard worker his whole life. As a young kid, he worked after school at Markos Clothing store, La Crosse, sweeping floors. As an adult, he worked for the La Crosse Cooler Company for 16 years, until he returned to UW-La Crosse in his early 40s to complete his degree in business administration. Upon graduation, he worked for a brief time at the G. Heileman Brewery, then went to work for Inland Printing in La Crosse, where he worked for over 15 years before retiring.

Bob was an avid follower of the stock market. He also had a keen interest in politics and world events. Although he enjoyed being home and working in the yard, he and Janice loved spending time at their houseboat and being on the river. They also enjoyed occasional traveling, including trips to Arizona. Bob enjoyed listening to Meryl Haggard and old-time country music, watching classic westerns and was a big Wisconsin Badgers football fan.

Bob is survived by a daughter, Kathy Culver of Petaluma, Calif.; a son, David Meyer of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Jennifer Nyairo, Karmen Gregory and Graham and Nathan Culver; three great-grandchildren, Preston, Isaac and Zamiel. He is further survived by his brother, John (Val) Meyer of Rolla, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Linda Harris, Johnny Meyer and Steve Meyer and their families. In addition to his wife, Janice, Bob was also preceded in death by a son, Bobby, in 1973; a daughter, Jeanne Meyer, in 2018; and a niece, Sandy Meyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guest book is available at .