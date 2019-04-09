"Bob" (Robert) Meinertz

"Bob" (Robert) Meinertz passed away peacefully from cancer Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in his own home surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born Aug. 7, 1940, in La Crosse, to Edward and Virginia (Holberg) Meinertz. On April 23, 1960, Bob married Ruth (Seidel) Meinertz in Fort Lee, Va. Throughout their marriage, Bob worked hard to provide for his wife and three children. His hard work is evident through the closeness of his family. Bob was proud when it came to the success of his children and grandchildren. You couldn't make it through a conversation with him without him bringing up his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth Meinertz; two sons and one daughter, Michael (Judy) Meinertz of Stoddard, Jeffery (Karen) Meinertz of La Crosse and Vicki (Greg) Stellflue of Delafield, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Greg (Becca) Meinertz, Nick (Gina) Meinertz, Jacob Meinertz, Naomi Meinertz, Caleb Lesher, Zach Stellflue, Jordan Stellflue and Hannah Stellflue; and two great-grandchildren, Brynley and Hudson Meinertz; his two brothers and two sisters, Rita Clements of Kentucky, Patricia Hanzlik of Iowa, Bernard (Vicki) Meinertz of Onalaska and John Meinertz of Stoddard; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Edward Meinertz; one sister, Nancy (Dennis) Servais of La Crosse; and two brothers-in-law, Archie Clements and Ken Hanzlik.

Bob was a corporal in the Army from 1958 through 1960, stationed in Fort Lee. After leaving the service, Bob and Ruth moved back to La Crosse, where Bob entered the Trane Company in 1961, as a general laborer and ended his 42 year career in 2003, as a safety label engineer. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He had fond memories of fishing with his brother, Bernie, grandchildren and friends. And according to Bob, he always caught the largest fish or shot the biggest buck. In retirement, Bob was a welding artist and master woodworker. His welding artwork can be seen throughout La Crosse. Some of Bob's creations are displayed at the Hixon House and the Garden Club pocket garden on State Road. He left his welding artistry and woodworking designs with all of his children and grandchildren.

Bob and Ruth enjoyed years of traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, after Bob's retirement and spent years of ballroom dancing throughout their lives together. Bob had a deep sense of civic service, shown through his participation in Holy Trinity Catholic Church Men's Club activities with the annual clean-up of Oktoberfest grounds, pancake breakfast and Chicken Q. In retirement, Bob became a formidable and enduring euchre player at the Moose Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. Father Rick Roberts will officiate. A private family burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family will accept monetary donations to have a memorial bench to be located at Mormon Coulee Park. Online guestbook is available at .