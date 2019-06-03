Robert N. Mayer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert N. Mayer, 89, of La Crescent died Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center surrounded by family.

He was born Oct. 20, 1929, in La Crosse. Robert married Joanne (Betz) June 10, 1962, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, he had a dedicated career with Leithold's Music for over 40 years.

A beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, he is survived by his sibling, Joe Mayer of Austin, Texas; two sons, Matthew (Tanya) of Woodbury, Minn., and Eric (Carol) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and four grandchildren, Michael, Kirsten, Jennavive and Dalia. He was preceded in death by his parents; Sophia (Noel) and Erwin Mayer, and Clarence Dotterwick; wife, Joanne (Betz) Mayer; and his siblings, Erwin Mayer and Henry Mayer.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Bethany Riverside Nursing Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent.

He is and always will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salvation Army. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at .