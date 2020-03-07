Robert J. Mahoney
Robert J. Mahoney

December 03, 1949 - March 07, 2020

Robert J. Mahoney, 70, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System of La Crosse. He was born Dec. 3, 1949, in La Crosse, to James R. and Catherine A. (Mack) Mahoney. He spent his early childhood in Ettrick and later moved to La Crosse.
Bob will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and big smiles. He took what life had given him and made the very best of it, without complaints.
Bob is survived by his four siblings, Pat Bradshaw of La Crosse, Mary (Don) Aleckson of Whitewater, Wis., Jim (Lori) Mahoney of Galesville and Betty (Rick) Worzalla of Oak Creek, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published on March 14, 2020
