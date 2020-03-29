Robert Borman Leuty

Robert Borman Leuty, 79, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was blessed by the presence of his devoted wife, Sandy, and his loving family during his final hours.

Robert was born May 4, 1940, in Morris, Minn., to Dr. and Mrs. Robert Leuty. He was the second of four sons and one daughter. Robert's life was always defined by his family. His early years were spent in the company of his brothers and many friends, participating in sports, hunting fishing, scouting and school activities. He always brought the fun to any gathering, with his keen sense of humor and his gregarious personality.

Robert had to grow up early, experiencing personal loss at a young age. His grandparents, younger brother, father and mother all passed before Robert was 27. He accepted his responsibility to look after his family, always keeping them in close touch.

In 1963, Robert married Sandra Nichols, of Waukesha, Wis. They were blessed with three sons and their family life was never dull. Robert established a career in retail trade and worked for J.C. Penney, Herberger's and finally opened a chain of Dime Stores in Wisconsin. The family moved from Minnesota, to Illinois, Georgia, California and back to Wisconsin. They lived in La Crosse, where their boys attended high school and later they lived in Jefferson, Eau Claire and Menomonee Falls. Throughout the years, Robert and Sandy made many friends and influenced many lives, for the better. They enjoyed traveling, camping with their sons, spending summers at their lake cabin, playing golf, hosting the Leuty Open and best of all, spending time with their eight grandchildren. Rob and Sandy were a favorite uncle and aunt to all of their nieces and nephews and many fond memories will always be a part of their legacy. Robert was a generous man, an optimist, an entrepreneur, a businessman, a mentor, a dog lover, a loyal friend and above all else, he always remained devoted to his family. He will be dearly missed and long remembered.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sons, Carter (Mary Fritz), of Shoreview, Minn., Robert (Stacy), of Menomonee Falls and Peter (Lynnette), of Andover, Minn.; and his grandchildren, Matt, Ryan and Kathleen Leuty, Connor, Cade and Cassie Leuty, and Thomas and Natalie Leuty; two brothers, Peter (Roma) and Tom Leuty; one sister, Gretchen Weiler (Maurie); and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass for Robert will be offered at a later time, in his hometown of Morris. May he rest in peace.