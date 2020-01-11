Follow story
Robert Charles Leisgang
April 30, 1952 - January 11, 2020
Robert 'Bobby' Charles Leisgang
Robert "Bobby" Charles Leisgang, 67, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, April 30, 1952, to Robert and Phyllis (Olson) Leisgang.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Entombment will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
Published on January 14, 2020
