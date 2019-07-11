Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Koljord
July 11, 2019
Robert "Bob" Koljord
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert Earl Koljord, 88, of La Crescent died at his home with his wife at his side Thursday, July 11, 2019. A celebration of life service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. For the full obituary and to sign Bob's guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert Earl Koljord, 88, of La Crescent died at his home with his wife at his side Thursday, July 11, 2019. A celebration of life service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. For the full obituary and to sign Bob's guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 10, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 10, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.