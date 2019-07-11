Robert Koljord
Robert Koljord

July 11, 2019

Robert Koljord Robert "Bob" Koljord
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert Earl Koljord, 88, of La Crescent died at his home with his wife at his side Thursday, July 11, 2019. A celebration of life service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. For the full obituary and to sign Bob's guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 10, 2019
