Robert Earl Koljord

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert Earl Koljord, 88, of La Crescent died at his home with his wife at his side, Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born June 11, 1931, in rural Fillmore County, to Ole and Alma (Michaelson) Koljord and was raised on a farm in Big Spring valley. He loved his rural roots. A graduate of Peterson High School, he lettered in football and basketball. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 until 1954, attaining the rank of Corporal. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, the VFW and was quietly proud of his military service to his country. In March 1956, he married Janet Jorde of Rushford, Minn. Robert was a dedicated, hardworking and conscientious family man and employee. He retired from Dairyland Power Company in La Crosse, as lead truck driver/hydraulic operator, after 31 enjoyable years of providing materials to electrical crews working outside in all kinds of weather.

In his retirement he continued to work alongside his brother, Orley, on the family farm, to visit his and Jan's best friends, Orpha and Arnie Severtson and furry friend, Sydney the Pomeranian, in Peterson, Minn., to follow the lives of his daughters and granddaughters and to offer a strong back to family, friends and strangers through disaster assistance. Robert was as gentle as he was strong. During the past four years as his health declined, he so appreciated the near weekly visits of his lifelong friend, Toby Erickson of Brice Prairie.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, of La Crescent; four daughters, Wendy (Mike Helstad) Koljord of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Lori (Scott Johnson) Koljord of Medford, Ore., Peggy (Dave) Reichelderfer of Marshfield, Mo., and Eden Koljord of Lakewood, Colo.; two granddaughters, Hillevi Johnson of Portland, Ore., and Celia Johnson of Medford; first cousins, Cora Johnson and Orval (Alice) Lea, both of Rushford; sisters-in-law, Eileen Koljord of Lanesboro, Minn., and Alice Olson of Rochester, Minn.; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Pete Danielson, of Hayfield, Minn.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Orley Koljord; and brother-in-law, Jim Jorde Walter.

A celebration of life service followed by military honors provided by American Legion Post 595 will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. The Rev. Michael Woods will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. The family would like to thank the La Crescent First Responders and Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Robert's memory. Online guestbook may be signed at .