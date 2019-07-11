Follow story
Robert E. Koljord
July 11, 2019
Robert E. Koljord
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert E. Koljord, 88, of La Crescent, died at his home Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on July 11, 2019
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
