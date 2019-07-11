Robert E. Koljord
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert E. Koljord

July 11, 2019

Robert E. Koljord Robert E. Koljord
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Robert E. Koljord, 88, of La Crescent, died at his home Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on July 11, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 11, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.