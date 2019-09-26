Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert L. Koepcke
September 26, 2019
Robert L. Koepcke
Robert L. Koepcke Sr., 97, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. For a complete obituary including service information and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Robert L. Koepcke, please visit Tribute Store.
Robert L. Koepcke Sr., 97, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. For a complete obituary including service information and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Robert L. Koepcke, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 30, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 30, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.