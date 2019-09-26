Robert L. Koepcke
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert L. Koepcke

September 26, 2019

Robert L. Koepcke Robert L. Koepcke
Robert L. Koepcke Sr., 97, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. For a complete obituary including service information and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Robert L. Koepcke, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 30, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 30, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.