Robert F. Johnson
August 25, 1937 - November 11, 2019
Robert 'Bob' F. Johnson
ROCKLAND -- Robert "Bob" F. Johnson, 82, of Rockland passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Sparta, to Floyd and Isabelle (Schroeder) Johnson. After graduating from Bangor High School in 1955, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1956 until 1962. On July 27, 1963, Bob was united in marriage to Ann Austin. He worked at Trane Company in La Crosse for 40 years.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Rockland United Methodist Church, 106 E. Main St., Rockland. Pastor Fran Hewues II, will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Leon Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Rockland United Methodist Church, the Bangor Lion's Club, or Sunshine on the Trail. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 12, 2019
