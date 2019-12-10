Robert K. Householder

MAUSTON, Wis. -- Robert "Rob, Robbie" K. Householder, 58, of Mauston passed away at home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, from complications of lung cancer that had spread to his brain. His wife, Linda and sister, Karen, were by his side. Rob was born May 28, 1961, in Milwaukee to Carl and Ada (Funk) Householder Sr. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1979. On Oct. 3, 1987, he married Linda Olson and they had two daughters, Sara and Heidi, who are the loves of his life.

Rob and his family moved from Milwaukee to Mauston, when he was 10 years old. His father, Carl Sr., purchased Carl's Bright Spot in September 1971, where Rob worked beside his father until July 1, 1995, when Rob and Linda purchased the bar upon Carl's retirement. Rob continued to enjoy every day at the bar and many patrons were like family to him. Rob was active in the Juneau County Tavern League, holding many board positions, including most recently, treasurer. He was also a huge supporter of Friends & Family Cancer Foundation, for whom he held many fundraisers, including an annual golf outing and chili cook-off.

Rob and Linda purchased a cabin in Hatfield, Wis., a few years ago, where they enjoyed time away, going on many 4-wheeling rides, campfires with beers and vodka gimlets, and the company of many new friends they met in the area. Rob inherited his passion and green thumb for flowers and vegetable gardens from his mother and was always outside working in the yard.

Rob is survived by his wife of 32 years Linda; daughters and sons-in-law, Sara and Brandon Stroede of Onalaska, and Heidi and Adam Noe of Camp Douglas. He is also survived by his two future grandbabies, Baby Stroede, due in April and Baby Noe, due in June, whom he will be watching from above. He is further survived by his five siblings, Kim and Ken Gabor, Gary and Debbie Householder, Karen and Tom Stoughtenger, Carl and Joleen Householder Jr., and Janice and Mark Nicholson; his many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ada; his nephew, Cody; and his father-in-law, Paul.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at New Lisbon Community Center, 100 E. Bridge St. Rob has requested that you wear your Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, or Carl's Bright Spot, attire and please do not wear black or dark colors, he wants it to be a celebration, not a funeral. A private family spreading of ashes will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wendell Lake and the neurosurgery team, Dr. Michael Richardson and the Infectious Disease team, Dr. Duma and Dr. Shariff in Oncology, and the many nurses and nursing assistants in the Neuroscience ICU and Neuroscience General Units at UW Hospital, and at UW Rehabilitation Hospital, who took such great care of him during his 11 weeks in the hospital. Also thank the wonderful and caring staff of Agrace Hospice Care, who helped make his days at home comfortable.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials be made to Friends & Family Cancer Foundation, which is very near and dear to Rob and his family, or to Agrace Hospice Care.

