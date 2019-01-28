Robert Hosch
Robert Hosch

January 28, 2019

Robert Hosch Robert “Bob” Anthony Hosch
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Robert “Bob” Anthony Hosch, 94, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary's Church in Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning before the services at the church.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary may be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on January 30, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

