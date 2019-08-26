Follow story
Robert M. Horman
August 26, 2019
Robert "Bob" M. Horman
Robert "Bob" M. Horman, 93, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service, Friday, Aug. 30, with a reception to follow. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, at the Onalaska cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 29, 2019
