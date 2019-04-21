Robert G. Harold

WEST SALEM -- Robert G. Harold, 86, of West Salem passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.

He was born Nov. 22, 1932, in San Mateo, Calif., to Glen and Marion (Weber) Harold. As a young child, the family moved to Atlanta, Ga., where he graduated from North Fulton High School in 1949. The family then moved to Minneapolis, where he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor of mechanical engineering degree in 1955. On June 30, 1956, he married Helen Pearson at the Ogilvie United Methodist Church in Ogilvie, Minn.

Bob worked at Trane Company for 39 years, his latest position as an acoustical engineer. He was a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, where he received the Best Paper Award in 1991. He helped develop standards for testing and rating air conditioning products. He had two patents.

In 1969, Bob won the National Civilian Pistol Championship. He was active in Boy Scouts, serving as Cub Master and Scout Master. Bob was a hunter education instructor for 20 years. As a member of the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, he served as ruling Elder and chairman of the church building committee. From an early age, his main hobby was building and flying model airplanes. He was featured in two magazines for his Electric Gull Wing Seagull Model and for his designs of one piece gliders cut from aluminum cans. He gave away hundreds of these gliders to friends and fellow modelers.

Bob and Helen and their children, spent summer vacations camping and traveling all over the country with their tent trailer, visiting friends as well as national and state parks. Later, they spent many memorable days canoeing in the Black River and the Boundary Waters canoe area with family and church friends. Lastly, Bob and Helen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family, on a raft trip on the Salmon River in Idaho.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; two sons, Thomas (Ann) of Prior Lake, Minn., and John (Aline) of Brookfield, Wis.; one daughter, Joan (Rick) Spitz of Sugar Land, Texas; eight grandchildren, Robert, Kristina, Glen, Tess and Mitch Harold, Emily and Audrey Spitz and Carolyn (Matthew) Roorda; one great-granddaughter, Felicity Roorda; one sister, Jeanne Read of Conyers, Ga.; and one brother, Glen Harold of Minneapolis.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 West Franklin St. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Presbyterian Church of West Salem. The family would like to thank Mulder Health Care Facility for the wonderful care given to Bob. This obituary may also be found and online condolences may be sent at .