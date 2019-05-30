Robert "Bob" Algie Haag

BLACK RIVER FALLSORTH BEND -- Robert "Bob" Algie Haag, 91, of Black River Falls and formerly the North Bend area, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence in Pine View Terrace.

Bob was born Oct. 13, 1927, in the town of North Bend, Jackson County, Wis., to Algie and Vera (Clark) Haag. On Aug. 13, 1947, he married Janice Marie Pederson in Blair. She died March 7, 1996. He later married Rosemary Bradshaw and she also preceded him in death. Bob farmed for 25 years in Jackson County before taking a job with the Jackson County Highway Department for 20 years. Bob had a kind and gentle spirit, especially when it came to taking care of his wives. He enjoyed numerous activities while residing at Pine View Terrace.

Survivors are four daughters, Jeanne (Erland) Johnson of Janesville, Wis., Sandy (Marv) Hesse of Rockland, Julie Huse of Warrens, Jill (Tim) Jones of La Crosse; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his wives, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Sacia; two sons-in-law, Mike Huse, Jerry Sacia; a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter, and two brothers.

A celebration of Bob's life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, from Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, North Bend next to his first wife, Janice.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to service time.