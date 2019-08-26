Robert M. Gorman
Robert M. Gorman

August 26, 2019

Robert M. Gorman Robert "Bob" M. Gorman
Robert "Bob" M. Gorman, 93, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service Friday, Aug. 30, with a reception to follow. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, at the Onalaska cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 27, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

