Robert Gelder
Robert Gelder

Dec 7

Robert Gelder Robert "Bob" Gelder
GALESVILLE -- Robert "Bob" Gelder, 73, of Galesville passed away Saturday, Dec. 7,
2019, with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran that served his country in Viet Nam. Prior to her death, he cared
for his wife, Marilyn, with love and compassion, having sacrificed more than anyone would ever
know. He was truly an honest, hard working, loving man that will be greatly missed.
Survivors are two sons, Jason (Melinda), Tony (Sadie); and his grandchildren, Nathan, Samuel,
Delaney, Griffin and Ella.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Marilyn; and his parents, Norman
"Dutch" and Elizabeth Gelder.
A memorial gathering will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the Ettrick Public Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred for Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick.
Published on December 9, 2019
Robert
