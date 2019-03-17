Robert W. Freson

Robert W. Freson passed away St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. Robert (Bob) was born Feb. 10, 1931, in Syracuse, N.Y. He was the oldest son of Arthur and Katherine (Phillips) Freson. Bob served in the 64th air division at Pepperrell Air Force base in Newfoundland from 1951-1953.

Following an honorable discharge Bob attended the University of Colorado graduating with degrees in finance and public administration. He served as finance manager or city manager in the following cities:

Sterling, Colo., Lafayette, Colo., St Cloud, Minn., Rochester, Minn., Johnson City, Tenn., and Columbus Neb. After retiring, Bob and Bernie moved to Onalaska to be near their daughter and grandchildren.

In retirement, Bob enjoyed his grandchildren, travel, attending the theater and symphony. He served on several committees at St Patrick's parish and was treasurer for the Knight of Columbus. Many residents would have had Bob delivering meals to them through Meals on Wheels.

He will be missed by his daughter, Cecilia (Dan) Mullenbach; grandson, Jared of Reno, Nev.; siblings, Patricia of Loveland, Colo., Paul (Alta) of Melbourne, Fla., and Suzanne (John) of Rome, N.Y. Bob will also be remembered by: a sister-in-law, Bernadette (Eloi) of Marshall, Minn.; and a sister-in-law, Fannie (James) of New Hyde Park, N.Y.; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernetta (Bernie Stassen) Freson; a granddaughter, Sarah Mullenbach; and brothers, Richard and Donald.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to St Patrick's parish, Bluffview Memory Care or the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Bassing for providing care for Bob. We would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Bluffview Memory Care. They accepted Bob as a member of their family and treated him with compassion and respect for the years he spent there. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .