Robert J. Franks

ONALASKA -- Robert J. Franks, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska.

Robert (Bob) Franks was born May 25, 1938, in Mason City, Iowa. He was the son of Joseph and Mary Evelyn (McMenimen) Franks. Bob attended St. Joseph School in Mason City, for 12 years. Upon graduation he went to Dunwoody College, Minneapolis, for one year for small-engine repair. Bob returned to Mason City, to attend Iowa Area Technical College (Mason City Community College) with an accounting/business degree in 1961. Bob then moved to Dubuque, Iowa, and attended Loras College. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business in 1964. This is where he met his wife, Ann Giellis. They were married in 1964.

Bob worked as an accountant for a few years in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1967, Bob and his family moved to La Crosse, where he began his professional career at Western Technical College, in the business education division as an instructor and as the dean of the School of Business for 36 years. During that time, in 1973, he earned his MBA from University of South Dakota, Vermilion. Upon receiving his MBA, Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned his doctorate degree in business administration. Bob received recognition and awards in both education and business. He truly enjoyed working with students and guiding them in their studies and career choices. His manner was thoughtful and genuine, but always with a touch of humor and wit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and worked with him. Bob fought the good fight with a strong, but very weak heart. He lived John 11:25-26: "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies, and whoever lives and believes in me will never die."

Bob was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother. He had many talents and hobbies, from repairing small-engines, midget racing, coaching baseball, playing racket ball, woodworking, traveling and watching sports. His favorite time, however, was being with his family, especially the grandchildren and neighborhood children. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their many sports activities. Bob was a kind and patient man, always ready to listen and to encourage. Always positive and thoughtful. Bob knew his Savior. He walked with his Lord every day.

Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynette Teal; his family, Jill (Jesse) Jessie Elico of Sierra Madre, Calif.; Mark (Desiree) Joe, Ann of Pulaski; Scott (Lynne) Teal of Onalaska, Alex Teal of Minneapolis; Julie (Robert) Kim of Portland, Ore.; Jamie (Jon) Fossen of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Jane (Giellis) Kopp of Asbury, Iowa; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Evelyn Franks; his wife, Ann; sister, Dolores Ann Kramer; sister-in-law, Jeanne Pederson; brothers-in-law, Jay Kopp, Justin Kramer, Roger Pederson.

A private burial will be at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .