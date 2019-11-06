Follow story
Robert J. Franks
November 06, 2019
Robert 'Bob' J. Franks
ONALASKA -- Robert "Bob" J. Franks, 81, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. A complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska.
Published on November 7, 2019
