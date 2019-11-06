Robert J. Franks
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert J. Franks

November 06, 2019

Robert J. Franks Robert 'Bob' J. Franks
ONALASKA -- Robert "Bob" J. Franks, 81, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. A complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska.
Published on November 7, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Robert J. Franks, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 07, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.