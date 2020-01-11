Robert 'Bob' Fitsimmons

Robert "Bob" Fitsimmons, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hillview Healthcare Center. Robert was born Feb. 21, 1932, to George and Aileen (Gallagher) Fitzsimmons in La Crosse.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Aquinas High School. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a very proud welder for Trane Company for 41 years. After his time in the Navy, he married Elizabeth Mezera, together they had six children and later divorced. He then married Loretta "Rita" Stevens, in 1970 and together they share one daughter.

He survived by his wife, Loretta "Rita"; and his six children, Michael, Sheila (John) Helfrich, Timothy, Daniel (Barb), Gregory and Kelli Fitsimmons; along with 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Fitzsimmons; grandson, Brennan Harper; parents, Aileen and George Fitzsimmons; and stepfather, Aaron Sanford.

As a part of Bob's wishes there will not be a funeral service.