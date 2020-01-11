Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Fitsimmons
February 21, 1932 - January 11, 2020
Robert 'Bob' Fitsimmons
Robert "Bob" Fitsimmons, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hillview Healthcare Center. Robert was born Feb. 21, 1932, to George and Aileen (Gallagher) Fitzsimmons in La Crosse.
Robert was a 1950 graduate of Aquinas High School. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a very proud welder for Trane Company for 41 years. After his time in the Navy, he married Elizabeth Mezera, together they had six children and later divorced. He then married Loretta "Rita" Stevens, in 1970 and together they share one daughter.
He survived by his wife, Loretta "Rita"; and his six children, Michael, Sheila (John) Helfrich, Timothy, Daniel (Barb), Gregory and Kelli Fitsimmons; along with 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Fitzsimmons; grandson, Brennan Harper; parents, Aileen and George Fitzsimmons; and stepfather, Aaron Sanford.
As a part of Bob's wishes there will not be a funeral service. Dickinson Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements and a full obituary can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Robert "Bob" Fitsimmons, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hillview Healthcare Center. Robert was born Feb. 21, 1932, to George and Aileen (Gallagher) Fitzsimmons in La Crosse.
Robert was a 1950 graduate of Aquinas High School. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a very proud welder for Trane Company for 41 years. After his time in the Navy, he married Elizabeth Mezera, together they had six children and later divorced. He then married Loretta "Rita" Stevens, in 1970 and together they share one daughter.
He survived by his wife, Loretta "Rita"; and his six children, Michael, Sheila (John) Helfrich, Timothy, Daniel (Barb), Gregory and Kelli Fitsimmons; along with 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Fitzsimmons; grandson, Brennan Harper; parents, Aileen and George Fitzsimmons; and stepfather, Aaron Sanford.
As a part of Bob's wishes there will not be a funeral service. Dickinson Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements and a full obituary can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on January 18, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 18, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.