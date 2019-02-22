Robert Duellman

GALESVILLE -- Robert Duellman, 76, of Galesville was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Sept. 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Hilarion and Anna Duellman.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Tom (Audrey); his sisters, Helen (Eugene) and Ethel; brothers-in-law, Jay Fish and Pat Leahy; and son-in-law, Mark Calabrese.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol (Burmeister) Duellman; his devoted children, Christine (Tim) Hovell, Victoria (the late Mark) Calabrese, Daniel (Dawn) Duellman, Mark (Sarah) Duellman, Todd (Terra) Duellman; his adoring grandchildren, Ashley, Braden (Kencie), Ciara, Reed, Kendall, Sadie, Sydney and Jonathan; his loving brothers, Louis (Nancy), Elmer (Bernadette); and sisters, Jane Fish and Ruth Leahy; and adoring nieces and nephews. He was also the loving “father” of many special foreign exchange students, including Tomas Jensen, Carolina Martin-Leon and Fanny Fascar.

Robert served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1960 until 1963. He received his bachelor and master's degrees from Winona State University. He was a beloved teacher and driver's ed instructor for 34 years, at G-E-T High School and touched the lives of many students with his devotion, wit and genuine care for them. He served for many years on the Galesville City Council, the Board at Marinuka Manor, and was a past member of the Trempealeau County Board. He was active in the Galesville American Legion, Post 103 and served faithfully on the Galesville Fire Department, until his retirement. Robert was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served on the Parish council. He was an outgoing volunteer in the Galesville community and beyond.

Robert was a loving husband and father and an avid outdoors-man who loved to travel. Bob will be remembered the most for his true passions of conversation and helping others, as well his sense of humor and adventure.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the wonderful care of Bethany Riverside Lighthouse, La Crosse and also the staff at Eagle Crest.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 20344 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. Father Antony Joseph will officiate. Robert will be laid to rest at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday, March 2, at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at .