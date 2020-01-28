Robert 'Jim' Dolato Jr.

Robert "Jim" Dolato Jr., 71, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Feb. 26, 1948, in La Crosse, to Robert and Neva (Oyer) Dolato Sr.

Jim attended Central High School and served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War stationed in Germany. Jim had worked at Norplex for many years. He was a car enthusiast, a year-round fisherman, enjoyed gardening and loved his tomato plants. Jim also had a very unique sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; two stepdaughters, Shelly Van Dyck and Carrie (Butch) Zimmerly; three grandchildren, Kayla Van Dyck and Carter and Kyle Cross; three great-grandchildren, Kendahl, Kehlani and Houston Jr.; a sister, Lynda (Brian) Crees; two brothers, Roger Dolato and Daniel Dolato; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, Abby. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. The Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.