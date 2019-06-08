Robert Joseph Deml

Robert J. Deml, 95, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor Nursing Home in La Crosse.

He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 26, 1923, to John and Lotus (Schubert) Deml. Bob joined the Navy after high school and served in World War II. He met his future wife, Caroline Minicucci, in New York, while in the service and they married in Brooklyn, June 29, 1946.

Bob spent most of his life in La Crosse. He worked at the Trane Company for 34 years, as an electrician. Bob loved to hunt, fish and be in the great outdoors. He was at his happiest spending time with his wife, family and friends on weekend camping trips and vacations in national parks. At first glance, Bob was a reserved and quiet man, yet his memory was remarkable. He could recall people and stories from his childhood in great detail. Bob especially enjoyed sharing the more humorous escapades of favorite Uncles and Navy friends. We will remember him as a man of few words, with a stubborn streak and a ready smile. His life taught us to cherish nature and experience it; to share our humor and memories when we can and to treasure our family and friends. We are so thankful for the time we had with him.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Lotus (Douglas) Hennies of Escondido, Calif., Teresa (Steven) Affeldt of Lake Forest, Calif.; two sons, Robert P. Deml of La Crosse and Dennis Deml of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Joel, Alicia and Timothy; and two great-grandchildren, Helen and Lenora. Bob is further survived by one sister, Ramona Colera; and four brothers, Richard, Donald, Carl and Gordon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; one sister, Lavon Brague; and four brothers, John, Raymond, Norman and Earl.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Private family entombment was held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Bob's memory. An online guest book is available at .