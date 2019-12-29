Robert 'Casey' Davis

BANGOR -- Robert "Casey" Davis, 89, of Bangor passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Bangor, to Robert and Dora Davis (nee Niedfeldt). He was baptized Oct. 2, 1930.

He graduated from St. Paul's Parochial School in 1944 and Bangor High School in 1948. In high school, Casey lettered in basketball, track and baseball, was captain of the basketball team, elected sophomore class president and senior class vice president and was part of the school paper and annual staff. After high school, Casey attended the University of La Crosse from 1949-1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, serving with the Army Intelligence Unit in Japan, with a special duty assignment as Message Center Chief for security documents. He also served as a Troop Information and Education Instructor. Casey attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from 1954-1956 and earned a BBA degree in accounting. After graduation, Casey worked for Gateway Transportation Company in La Crosse, General Motors in La Grange, Ill., and Quinn Sport Shop in La Crosse. On June 28, 1958, Casey married Myrna Labus at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bangor. Also in 1958, he began a 30-year career working for the Internal Revenue Service in Madison, Wis., ultimately being promoted to group manager in Madison and La Crosse.

Casey and Myrna raised two children, Jeff and Jim, on the west side of Madison. During their time in Madison, Casey and Myrna's Badgers-red-and-white basement was a very popular place for sports fans celebrating UW wins and commiserating Bucky's losses. After retiring in 1988, Casey and Myrna moved back to Bangor, to be closer to family and friends, who meant the world to them. During this time, Casey worked part-time as a tax specialist for the McGladrey and Pullen in La Crosse. Casey's love of his hometown shown brightly after moving back to Bangor. He became an advocate for building a new high school in Bangor, which was approved by vote in 1995. He also supported the Bangor School District and Bangor Athletics for decades by being a founding member of the Bangor Scholarship Foundation and an integral force in the success of the annual golf tournament in honor of Myrna. Casey donated countless time for individual student athletes to attend camps and clinics, donated to various athletic teams and was avid Bangor fan at many different events. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor.

Casey is survived by his two children, Jeff Davis and Jim Davis; one granddaughter, Layna Davis; his sister, Ruth Stratman; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dora Davis; wife, Myrna Davis; sisters, Wilhelmina "Min" (Hilbert) Weinke, Lillie "Lil" (Oscar) Olson, Lydia "Lyd" (Raymond "Curley") Wehrenberg; Mary (Raymond) Manke; brother, Fritz (Millie) Vehrenkamp; and brother-in-law, Maynard Stratman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bangor Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 201 Bangor, Wis., 54614.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave. N. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be sent at .