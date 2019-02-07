Robert Allyn Daffinson
Robert Allyn Daffinson

February 07, 2019

Robert Allyn Daffinson
GALESVILLE -- Robert Allyn Daffinson, 81, of Galesville died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
Survivors are his wife, Wanetta; two sons, Tim, Kevin (Amy); two daughters, Donna (Tom) Kloss, Sandra (Mike) Rumpel; seven grandsons; three great-grandchildren; four sisters; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Einar and Marjorie (Brom) Daffinson; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, from Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Spring burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
Published on February 12, 2019
in memory of Robert
Barbara Bortle Johnson
Feb 12, 2019
Recognized the name. Our families were neighbors and we all went to school together. Prayers for his family and siblings.