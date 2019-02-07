Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Allyn Daffinson
February 07, 2019
Robert Allyn Daffinson
GALESVILLE -- Robert Allyn Daffinson, 81, of Galesville died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
Survivors are his wife, Wanetta; two sons, Tim, Kevin (Amy); two daughters, Donna (Tom) Kloss, Sandra (Mike) Rumpel; seven grandsons; three great-grandchildren; four sisters; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Einar and Marjorie (Brom) Daffinson; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, from Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Spring burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
GALESVILLE -- Robert Allyn Daffinson, 81, of Galesville died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
Survivors are his wife, Wanetta; two sons, Tim, Kevin (Amy); two daughters, Donna (Tom) Kloss, Sandra (Mike) Rumpel; seven grandsons; three great-grandchildren; four sisters; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Einar and Marjorie (Brom) Daffinson; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, from Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Spring burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
Published on February 12, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
1 posts
Feb 12, 2019
Recognized the name. Our families were neighbors and we all went to school together. Prayers for his family and siblings.