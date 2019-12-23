Robert Collins
December 23, 2019

Robert Collins Robert "Bob" R. Collins
Robert "Bob" R. Collins, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 26, 2019
