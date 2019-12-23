Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Collins
December 23, 2019
Robert "Bob" R. Collins
Robert "Bob" R. Collins, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Robert "Bob" R. Collins, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 26, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 26, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.