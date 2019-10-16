Follow story
Robert A. Challet
October 16, 2019
Robert A. Challet
BANGOR -- Robert A. Challet, 71, of Bangor passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Bangor Chapel, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Andrew Buhrow will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. To view Robert's obituary in it's entirety please visit the funeral home website at: www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of Robert A. Challet, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
in memory of Robert
