Robert A. Byom

March 08, 2020

MELROSE -- Robert A. Byom, 93, of Melrose died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, from Melrose United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Memorials to the Melrose United Methodist Church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.
Published on March 10, 2020
