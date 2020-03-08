Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert A. Byom
March 08, 2020
Robert A. Byom
MELROSE -- Robert A. Byom, 93, of Melrose died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, from Melrose United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Memorials to the Melrose United Methodist Church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.
MELROSE -- Robert A. Byom, 93, of Melrose died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, from Melrose United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Memorials to the Melrose United Methodist Church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.
Published on March 10, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 10, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.