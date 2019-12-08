Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Robert Brandau
December 08, 2019
WILTON - Robert "Bob" R. Brandau, 90, of rural Wilton passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 County Hwy P, Township of Wellington. Pastor Larry Nietzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitationfrom 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Gathering for Bob's FINAL Auction at 1 p.m. Auction at 1:30 p.m., lunch wagon provided Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kendall Community Center, 219 West South Railroad St., Kendall.
Events
Visitation
Saturday December 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI
Funeral Service
Saturday December 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI
Reception
Saturday December 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Kendall Community Center
219 West South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI
