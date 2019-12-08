Robert Brandau
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert Brandau

December 08, 2019

Robert Brandau Robert "Bob" R. Brandau
WILTON - Robert "Bob" R. Brandau, 90, of rural Wilton passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 County Hwy P, Township of Wellington. Pastor Larry Nietzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitationfrom 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Gathering for Bob's FINAL Auction at 1 p.m. Auction at 1:30 p.m., lunch wagon provided Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kendall Community Center, 219 West South Railroad St., Kendall.
Published on December 10, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Robert Brandau, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Saturday December 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI

Order flowers for Robert's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.

Funeral Service

Saturday December 14, 2019
11:00 AM

St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI

Order flowers for Robert's Funeral Service

Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Funeral Service begins.

Reception

Saturday December 14, 2019
12:30 PM

Kendall Community Center
219 West South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI

Order flowers for Robert's Reception

Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Reception begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 10, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.