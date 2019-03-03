Robert B. Boomer M.D.

ONALASKA -- Robert B. Boomer M.D., 95, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health Center in La Crosse. He was born in Payette, Idaho April 16, 1923, to May and Henry Boomer. He married Bobbette Alo in 1997 in La Crosse. Bob graduated from Idaho University before being drafted into the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) class of 1946. Following MIT, he applied for medical school and was accepted by Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Columbia Universities, as well as the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Out of these premier schools, he selected Harvard University, graduating in 1951. After completing his internship in Ophthalmology, he was drafted by the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon, serving on the USS Antietam during the Korean Conflict. Bob joined the Gundersen Clinic in 1970 as an Ophthalmologist, specializing in retinal surgery.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbette Boomer; his daughters, Patricia (Derk) Brill, Roberta Boomer, Diane (Todd) Salovey, all of California, and Anita (Harry) Hertsheg of Vancouver B.C., Canada; stepchildren, TariAnn Alo-Thompson and Scott Alo of Onalaska, and Keli Alo of Michigan, also, Fred (Nantaya) Moore of Madison and Roberta Moore of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, Aryyeh and Leah Salovey, Amanda and Katie Brill, Taylor Thompson, Jessica and Brianne Alo, Lauren and Lexi Alo, and Jidee and Jinda Moore; a special niece, Becky (Lee) Allred, of Portland Ore.; and nephew, Henry (Deb) Boomer, of McCall, ID.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois and Jean; brother, Henry; and former wives, Ann Paulson and Ruby Moore.

A service of remembrance with military honors will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, in the Prairie Room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Dr. Boomer's honor to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online condolences may be left at .