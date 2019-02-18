Robert “Bob” P. Beranek

Robert “Bob” P. Beranek, 89, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Colonial Center in Colby, Wis. He was born Jan. 29, 1930, in La Crosse to Peter and Anna (Shedesky) Beranek. He married Vilah “Vi” Pfaff at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Bob attended Aquinas High School and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1949 and was honorably discharged in 1952. Bob was employed by Trane Co., Allis Chalmers and retired from Dairyland Power after 27 years of service.

Bob loved working with tools and enjoyed building and repairing items. He and Vi enjoyed taking many motor coach trips to different states. They also “snow birded” to Arizona and Florida.

In addition to his wife, Vi of La Crosse, Bob is survived by a daughter, Diane Beranek of Jacksonville, Fla; a son, Randy Beranek of Minneapolis, Minn.; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ruth Hoff, Helen Beranek and Doris Beranek; two brothers, Roland and William Beranek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.