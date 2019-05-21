Robert "Bob" Alden Bateman

Robert "Bob" Alden Bateman, 82, of La Crosse died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Nodine, Minn., to Les and Freida (Brose) Bateman.

Bob grew up in Nodine and graduated from Winona High School. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps, and received his bachelor's degree from Winona State University and his Masters from Western Michigan University. He married Frances Wolff Aug. 5, 1961, in Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Bob taught for 38 years in Michigan and in La Crosse, mainly at Hintgen Elementary School. Bob was an active member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the church council and an usher. Bob's family was his first priority and he enjoyed family camping trips and camping with his college friends and their families. He also enjoyed yard work, golf, traveling, coaching basketball, the Vikings and Twins and Loggers games.

He is survived by his wife, Fran; three children, Mark (Tracie) Bateman, Bobby Bateman and Cindy (Brian) Collins; four grandchildren, Mason and Acacia Bateman and Zach and Megan Collin; a sister, Audrey Bateman; and a nephew, Aaron (Debra) Radtke. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and a brother, Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Private family burial will be held in the Hiler Cemetery, Nodine. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be given to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .