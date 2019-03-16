Rober Ebert
Rober Ebert

March 16, 2019

SPARTA -- Roger James Ebert, 84, of Sparta died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a 6:45 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on March 18, 2019
