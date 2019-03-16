Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Rober Ebert
March 16, 2019
Roger James Ebert
SPARTA -- Roger James Ebert, 84, of Sparta died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a 6:45 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
SPARTA -- Roger James Ebert, 84, of Sparta died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a 6:45 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on March 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Rober
in memory of Rober
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.