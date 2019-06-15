Rita Jean Lombardi Chaney
Rita Jean Lombardi Chaney

December 10, 1947 - June 15, 2019

Rita Jean Lombardi Chaney, 71, of La Crosse died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Health Care Center in La Crosse.
She was born Dec. 10, 1947, to Jean (Palmer) and Nicholas Lombardi and lived in Hartland, Wis., Panama City, Fla., Minneapolis, and Eau Claire, Wis.
She is survived by her son, William (Sarah) Chaney; favorite grandchild, Liam; brother, Patrick (Maribeth) Lombardi; sisters, Maria Roswall, Margaret (Randy) Kunze, Lisa (Bill) Rice; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Nicholas Anthony Lombardi; and brother-in-law, Karl Roswall.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Cedar Creek, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Onalaska. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to New Horizons Shelter, St. Clare Health Mission or a charity of donor's choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 22, 2019
