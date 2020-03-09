Rita Edwards

Rita Edwards, 81, of La Crosse passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in La Crosse. She was born in De Kalb, Ill., to Ruby and Bert Cooksey. She attended Northern Illinois University and began her career as an elementary school teacher in De Kalb. She married Dick Edwards in 1961, in De Kalb, while he was in the Air Force and stationed as an air traffic controller at Midway Airport. They enjoyed a lifetime of love throughout their 49 years of marriage. Many in our region will remember Rita from her time spent in our community at Edwardo's Pizza Wagon, Dayton's FYI, Edwards China Shop and Weight Watchers. She was a stylish woman with many gifts, a warm heart and is greatly missed.

Rita is survived by son, Tod; son, Jeff and his wife, Kris and their children, Taylor, Evan and Lauren of Onalaska; daughter, Lisa and her daughter, Luna, of La Crosse. She was preceded in death by husband, Dick; parents, Ruby and Bert; and her sister, Joni.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse, with family services. The Blaschke Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., assisted the family with arrangements.

Rita and her family would like to express our gratitude to Gundersen Health System and Bethany St. Joseph, for their extraordinary care.

Memorials are preferred to Gundersen Medical Foundation - Reach Out and Read Program. Online condolences may be made at .