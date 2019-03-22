Rita Frances Clark

MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. -- Rita Frances Clark, 81, of Minnesota City passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born March 11, 1938, in La Crosse, to William and Leona (Kendhammer) Marco. After graduating from Aquinas High School, she moved to Washington, D.C., for a little adventure, taking a job with the Navy Department. There she met William Clark. After a whirlwind romance, they were married April 19, 1958, and enjoyed 61 years together. Rita worked as a lab technician at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, until her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed genealogy and reading and had a very strong faith. Most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren.

Rita is survived by her husband, William; children, Brian (Mary Jane) Clark and Valerie (Dan) Krage; grandchildren, Stephanie and Joseph Clark, Andrew, Bridget (Gibson Hladky) and Lauren Krage; siblings, Eileen Brown, Richard Marco and Kathie Self; in-laws, Gayla Marco and Bob Self; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, William Marco Jr. and Marilyn Hein; and a brother-in-law, Richard Brown.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 132 Anderson St., Minnesota City, with the Rev. Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

