Rita Crocco Bernatovich
March 13, 1939 - July 28, 2019
Rita Crocco Bernatovich
MONONA, Wis. -- Rita Crocco Bernatovich died at home Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Monona. She was born March 13, 1939, in Racine, Wis., to Anthony and Caroline (Petirro) Crocco. She married Bernard "Ben" V. Bernatovich Aug. 29, 1959, in Racine, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband; and daughters, Laura Burke, Jennifer (Daniel) Leclaire and Jane (Tim Budke) Bernatovich; grandchildren, Samantha Burke and Bennett "Louie" Leclaire; and stepgrandchildren, Molly and Riley Budke; sisters, Toni Eucalano, Melly Boone and Phyllis Harris; and many nieces and nephews.
Rita retired as a senior sales director with Mary Kay Cosmetics, when she lived in La Crosse, where she raised her family. She enjoyed bowling, golf, crocheting afghans for the Madison Children's Hospital and the Dane County Humane Society. She also liked reading, baking, cooking and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She loved people, dogs, life and especially spending time with her family.
A private memorial for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to donor's favorite charity. Online condolences can be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Published on July 31, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
